Here are 7 factors that make living in Accra difficult

Accra, Ghana’s bustling capital, is a city of contrasts. While it serves as the nation’s economic and cultural hub, offering unmatched opportunities, it also presents significant challenges that make daily life difficult for many residents. From overcrowded streets to unreliable infrastructure, living in Accra requires resilience and adaptation.

Here are some of the factors that contribute to the struggles of city life.

1. The Burden of a High Cost of Living

Accra is one of the most expensive cities in West Africa. Housing, particularly in sought-after neighbourhoods like Osu, Cantonments, and East Legon, is priced at a premium, forcing many to settle in less central but overcrowded areas. Everyday expenses such as food, transportation, and utilities further stretch household budgets, leaving little room for savings or investments.

2. Unrelenting Traffic Congestion

Traffic congestion is a persistent headache for residents. The city's road networks are often overwhelmed, with narrow streets and limited alternative routes exacerbating delays. Areas like Spintex Road, Lapaz, and Circle are notorious for gridlock during rush hours, turning short commutes into hours-long journeys. Public transport options, though affordable, are often overcrowded, with unreliable schedules adding to commuter frustrations.

3. Unreliable Public Services

Despite its status as Ghana’s capital, Accra continues to grapple with inconsistent public services. "Dumsor," the local term for frequent power outages, disrupts homes and businesses alike, while intermittent water shortages force residents to rely on private water suppliers at additional costs. This unreliability highlights systemic issues in infrastructure and governance.

4. Urban Overcrowding and Pressure on Infrastructure

As more people migrate to Accra in search of opportunities, the city’s population has soared, resulting in overcrowding in many neighbourhoods. This rapid urbanisation has put immense pressure on housing, roads, schools, and healthcare facilities, many of which are already operating at full capacity. Informal settlements continue to grow, often in unsafe areas prone to flooding.

5. Waste Management and Environmental Concerns

Accra’s waste management systems struggle to keep up with the city’s rapid growth. Overflowing bins and uncollected rubbish are common sights in marketplaces and residential areas. Poor waste disposal not only pollutes the environment but also poses serious health risks, particularly during the rainy season when clogged drains lead to flooding.

6. A Competitive Job Market with Limited Wages

While Accra offers more job opportunities than other parts of Ghana, the employment market is highly competitive. Many residents find themselves underemployed or working in low-paying jobs that barely cover basic expenses. For young graduates, securing well-paying positions often proves elusive, adding to the city’s socioeconomic challenges.

7. Flooding and Air Pollution

Accra’s environmental challenges are another hurdle for residents. Poor drainage systems make flooding a recurring issue during the rainy season, damaging property and displacing families. Additionally, air pollution from vehicle emissions and industrial activity affects the health of residents, particularly those living near major roads or industrial zones.