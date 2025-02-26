Here are 8 items you should never microwave

Microwaving is a quick and convenient way to prepare food, but it’s essential to be mindful of what you place in the microwave. Certain items can pose safety risks, damage your appliance, or even affect your health. Here’s a comprehensive guide on what items should never be microwaved and why.

1. Metal Objects

The most well-known rule when using a microwave is to avoid placing metal objects inside. This includes items such as cutlery.

Metal can cause sparks and fires inside the microwave, and if a fire occurs, it can seriously damage the microwave or cause a dangerous situation. Furthermore, metal interferes with the microwave's radiation waves, preventing the food from cooking evenly.

2. Styrofoam Containers

Styrofoam, often used for takeaway food containers, is another material you should never microwave. When heated, it can release harmful chemicals into the food and may even melt.

Microwaving Styrofoam can result in a messy and potentially hazardous situation. For safety and health reasons, it's best to transfer food to a microwave-safe dish before reheating.

3. Plastic Containers (Not Microwave-Safe)

Many plastic containers are not designed for microwave use. Plastics that are not microwave-safe can melt, warp, or even release toxic chemicals such as BPA (Bisphenol A) when exposed to high heat. This can compromise the quality of your food and pose health risks.

Always check whether the plastic container is labelled microwave-safe, and avoid microwaving any plastic that isn’t clearly marked as such.

4. Eggs in Their Shell

Eggs, when placed in their shells, should never be microwaved. The rapid heat inside the microwave causes the moisture inside the egg to expand, building up steam that can result in an explosion.

The force of the explosion can create a mess inside the microwave and be a serious safety hazard. If you need to microwave eggs, be sure to crack them open into a microwave-safe bowl, cover loosely, and then heat them.

5. Hot Peppers

Hot peppers, such as chillies, should be handled with care in the microwave. When heated, the capsaicin—the chemical compound that gives chillies their heat—can be released as a vapour.

This vapour can irritate your eyes, nose, and throat, leading to discomfort or even a mild burning sensation. Always be cautious when microwaving hot peppers, and ensure proper ventilation.

6. Water Alone

Heating water in a microwave can be risky, especially if it’s done without any other substance. Water that is microwaved too long or without stirring can become superheated, meaning it gets hotter than its boiling point without boiling.

When disturbed, this superheated water can suddenly erupt and cause burns. To avoid this, always place a non-metallic object, like a wooden spoon, in the cup to help prevent superheating.

7. Takeaway Boxes (With Plastic Lining)

Many takeaway boxes come with plastic linings that are not microwave-safe. When heated, these linings can melt, leak harmful chemicals, or become a fire hazard. If you want to reheat takeaway food, it's best to transfer it to a microwave-safe container.

8. Aluminium Foil

Aluminium foil should be avoided in the microwave entirely. Even small pieces of crumpled foil can create sparks inside the microwave, which can ignite a fire. Always remove any foil or metal packaging before microwaving your food.