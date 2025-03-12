Meet Tonyi Senaya; The man who designed the finance minister's bag

Tonyi Senaya is a distinguished Ghanaian entrepreneur, best known as the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Horseman Shoes, a leading footwear manufacturing company in Ghana. He attended Prempeh College in Kumasi and later earned a degree in Sociology from the University of Ghana, Legon, where he also served as a student leader. Journey into Shoemaking In 2009, Senaya began his shoemaking career by apprenticing under a local shoemaker in Lapaz, Accra. This hands-on experience laid the foundation for his future success in the footwear industry.

Establishment of Horseman Shoes In 2010, with a vision to promote locally made footwear, Senaya founded Horseman Shoes. The company specialises in crafting high-quality footwear, including: Men’s Dress Shoes – Elegant designs suitable for formal occasions.

Unisex Sandals and Slippers – Versatile and stylish options for everyday wear.

School Sandals – Durable footwear designed for students.

Safety Boots – Robust boots catering to industrial and safety needs.

Design Philosophy and Impact Senaya’s designs are widely recognised for their blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics. By sourcing local materials and employing Ghanaian artisans, Horseman Shoes not only delivers quality products but also contributes to Ghana’s economic growth. The brand’s commitment to excellence has attracted attention from both local and international media, including features on CNN and Deutsche Welle (DW).

Accolades and Recognition Senaya’s innovative approach and dedication have earned him numerous accolades. In 2015, he was ranked 9th among the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians, and in 2016, he secured the 16th position on the same list.