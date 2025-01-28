Taptap Send partners with Ghana’s Manhyia Palace to drive development through fee-free remittances

Taptap Send, a prominent global remittance platform, is taking bold steps to deepen its role in community-driven development. The company has announced a strategic partnership with the Manhyia Palace, the seat of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to enable fee-free remittances in support of the Palace's key cultural and development projects. The announcement was made during a courtesy visit by Taptap Send’s Growth Director, Darryl Mawutor Abraham, to the Manhyia Palace on January 24, 2025. Accompanied by Otumfuo Mamesenehene Nana Barima Osei Kwadwo II, the delegation met with the Asantehene to discuss the significance of leveraging remittance technology to strengthen the Kingdom’s development agenda. "We are thrilled to partner with the Manhyia Palace, an institution that represents both cultural heritage and a forward-looking vision for development," said Mr Abraham. "This initiative is part of Taptap Send’s larger mission to remove barriers for diaspora communities who want to contribute to meaningful causes back home."

Taptap Send has carved a niche as one of the fastest-growing money transfer platforms globally, providing low-cost, instant remittances to underserved markets. By eliminating fees for transfers to the Manhyia Palace’s projects, the company aims to maximize the impact of diaspora contributions, ensuring that funds directly support initiatives such as education, infrastructure, and cultural preservation. Taptap Send have also launched a new special feature called ‘Charities’ where customers in the diaspora can choose curated projects to support. Heal Komfo which is a key project of the Manhyia Palace is one of the first and only vetted projects listed on Taptap Send. Taptap Send customers can directly support such projects with only a few clicks and be rest assured that all funds go directly to drive community development. The Asantehene praised the initiative, calling it a critical step toward strengthening ties between the Asante Kingdom and its global diaspora. "This partnership is a bridge connecting our people abroad to the development of their homeland. It is also a demonstration of how technology can enhance our ability to preserve and promote our cultural identity while building for the future," he said.

For Taptap Send, the partnership underscores the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. It also highlights the role of technology in facilitating financial inclusion and community impact. As remittance flows to sub-Saharan Africa remain a critical source of development funding, the initiative positions Taptap Send as both a business leader and a force for social good. With operations spanning multiple regions, Taptap Send continues to gain traction by prioritizing affordability and user experience. This latest collaboration with the Manhyia Palace not only enhances its reputation but also signals a growing trend of fintech companies aligning with cultural institutions to drive meaningful change.