Divorces among billionaires often come with staggering settlements, where fortunes are divided and personal lives make headlines. Some of these separations have shattered financial records, proving that love—when lost—can cost a fortune.

From tech moguls to media tycoons, here are the top five most expensive divorces of all time, ranked in descending order.

5. Elon Musk & Justine Musk – Estimated $170 Million (2008)

In 2008, Elon Musk, the tech visionary behind Tesla and SpaceX, finalised his divorce from Justine Musk after eight years of marriage. Their split was far from amicable, with Justine later describing their relationship as imbalanced and controlling. The settlement included cash, a multimillion-dollar house, and Tesla stock options, amounting to an estimated $170 million.

Compared to other billionaire divorces, this figure may seem modest, but at the time, Musk was still building his empire. Fast forward to today, and the world’s richest man has had two more high-profile relationships, including with musician Grimes, with whom he shares three children.

4. Bill & Melinda Gates – Estimated $1.2–$2 Billion (2021)

After 27 years of marriage, the power couple behind Microsoft and global philanthropy, Bill and Melinda Gates, called it quits in 2021. While the couple had no formal prenuptial agreement, their vast wealth—valued at over $130 billion—was largely structured around their joint charitable efforts.

Reports suggest Melinda received at least $1.2 billion upfront, with further stock transfers bringing the total closer to $2 billion. Unlike other high-profile splits, their separation was relatively drama-free, with both parties continuing to work together on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

3. Rupert Murdoch & Anna Torv – $1.7 Billion (1999)

Media titan Rupert Murdoch, the man behind Fox News and The Times, divorced his second wife, Anna Torv, in 1999 after an astonishing 32 years of marriage. The divorce resulted in a $1.7 billion settlement, which included $110 million in cash.

However, what shocked the public even more was that just 17 days later, Murdoch married his third wife, Wendi Deng, who was 38 years younger than him at the time. The media mogul has since divorced two more times, with his latest split from Jerry Hall in 2022. Despite his extensive list of marriages, Murdoch remains one of the most influential media figures in history.

2. Alec & Jocelyn Wildenstein – $3.8 Billion (1999)

The divorce of French billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein and his wife, Jocelyn Wildenstein, remains one of the most scandalous and expensive splits in history. The couple, who had a highly extravagant lifestyle, went their separate ways in 1999.

The court awarded Jocelyn an initial $2.5 billion, followed by $100 million per year for the next 13 years, bringing the total to a staggering $3.8 billion. Known as “Catwoman” due to her extensive plastic surgeries, Jocelyn became a tabloid sensation. In a bizarre twist, the judge banned her from using her settlement for further cosmetic procedures.

1. Jeff Bezos & MacKenzie Scott – $38.3 Billion (2019)

The title of the most expensive divorce in history belongs to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott. After 25 years of marriage, the couple announced their split in 2019, just as Bezos' relationship with Lauren Sánchez became public. MacKenzie walked away with 25% of Bezos’ Amazon stock, valued at $38.3 billion, instantly making her one of the richest women in the world.

Rather than hoarding her newfound wealth, MacKenzie quickly became one of the world’s most generous philanthropists, donating billions to various charitable causes. Meanwhile, Bezos continued to expand his empire, purchasing a superyacht, going to space with Blue Origin, and getting engaged to Sánchez.