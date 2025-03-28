Verna Mineral Water introduces eco-friendly seal-free cap to enhance  sustainability

#Featuredpost

In a significant step towards environmental sustainability, Verna Mineral Water has modified the design of its 500ML, 750ML, and 1.5L plastic bottles by removing the seal attached to the caps. This initiative is part of the brand's commitment to reducing waste and aligning with global sustainability efforts, particularly the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Despite this change, Verna Mineral Water remains the same refreshing and high-quality product that consumers trust. Every year, millions of plastic seals contribute to environmental pollution, with a significant percentage ending up in landfills and oceans, posing a serious threat to marine life and ecosystems. By eliminating the cap seal, Verna is taking a proactive approach to minimizing plastic waste while maintaining the integrity and safety of its packaging.

In addition to this eco-friendly modification, Verna Mineral Water bottles are made from BPA-free plastic, ensuring the health and safety of consumers. Bisphenol A (BPA) is a chemical commonly found in some plastics that has raised concerns over potential health effects. Verna’s commitment to using BPA-free materials guarantees that its bottles are safe and free from harmful chemicals. Another key feature of the new Verna Mineral Water bottles is their less-plastic lightweight design, which makes them easy to compress and shrink for recycling. This ensures more efficient waste management and aligns with circular economy principles, encouraging consumers to participate actively in responsible disposal and recycling practices.

By introducing these sustainability-driven improvements, Verna Mineral Water continues to set the benchmark for environmentally responsible packaging in Ghana’s beverage industry. This bold move shows the brand’s zeal for environmental stewardship and consumer well-being. Verna Mineral Water remains committed to delivering the same exceptional hydration while taking meaningful steps towards a cleaner, greener future.

Choose Verna and refresh with a purpose!

About Verna Mineral Water

Verna Mineral Water, a flagship product of Twellium Ghana is a premium brand endorsed by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), certified by ISO 9001:2015 and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP), and recognized as an award-winning product at the Ghana Beverage Awards and the Ghana Manufacturing Awards. For more information, visit www.twellum.com