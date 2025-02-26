Voluntary sterilisation on the rise: Women share why they prefer to live child-free life

Across social media, more women are openly sharing their decisions to remain child-free and undergo sterilisation, marking a shift in how reproductive choices are discussed. Tubal ligation, commonly known as "getting your tubes tied," is a procedure that prevents pregnancy by blocking or cutting a woman’s fallopian tubes, effectively ending the possibility of conception. For many women, it’s a life-changing decision—one that gives them full control over their reproductive future.

While tubal ligation is not a new procedure, the decision to undergo sterilisation has gained increased visibility in recent years. Social media platforms have become spaces where women are openly sharing their personal experiences and the reasons behind their decision to pursue sterilisation, challenging societal norms and redefining traditional expectations around motherhood.

The Rise of Sterilisation: A Closer Look at the Numbers

Between 2020 and 2023, approximately 16,000 women in Kenya alone underwent tubal ligation, according to the country's health ministry. This statistic highlights a growing trend in reproductive autonomy, particularly among women who are certain about their decision to remain child-free. These numbers reflect a broader, global shift where more women are choosing sterilisation as a permanent form of birth control.

The trend isn't limited to Kenya. In many parts of the world, the procedure has become more accessible, and the stigma surrounding sterilisation is gradually fading. Women in various countries are increasingly making the choice to have their tubes tied as part of their journey toward greater control over their lives, finances, and futures.

Why Are More Women Choosing Sterilisation?

The reasons behind women opting for tubal ligation are varied and deeply personal. For some, it’s a matter of convenience and certainty—knowing that they will no longer have to worry about unplanned pregnancies or birth control. For others, the decision comes after a careful reflection on their life goals, including career aspirations, financial independence, or simply the choice to live a life without children.

1. Autonomy and Control

Many women view sterilisation as a way to take control of their reproductive health. With growing access to information and medical resources, women today are more informed about their options and the potential consequences of their choices. Tubal ligation provides them with a permanent, irreversible solution that allows them to be certain about their reproductive future without the need for ongoing contraception.

2. Child-Free by Choice

A significant factor in the rise of sterilisation is the increasing number of women who identify as child-free by choice. With evolving societal views on motherhood, more women are embracing the idea that they don’t need to have children to live fulfilling, meaningful lives. For these women, sterilisation offers a clear and permanent way to ensure they can continue living life on their own terms, free from the societal pressures to become mothers.

3. Health and Financial Considerations

For some women, health reasons play a major role in the decision to undergo tubal ligation. Conditions like endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or chronic conditions that may be aggravated by pregnancy can make the idea of having children difficult or undesirable. Additionally, the financial burden of raising a child, especially in an uncertain economy, is another consideration for women who feel they cannot afford to raise a child.

Real-Life Stories: Nelly Naisula Sironka and Muthoni Gitau

Two women who have shared their personal journeys to sterilisation are Nelly Naisula Sironka and Muthoni Gitau, both of whom made the life-changing decision to undergo tubal ligation as part of their commitment to remain child-free.

Nelly Naisula Sironka's Story

Nelly Naisula Sironka, a 28-year-old from Kenya, chose to undergo tubal ligation after years of reflection on her desire to remain child-free. She knew that she did not want children, and after having a conversation with her doctor, she made the decision to take this step to ensure her future could be fully aligned with her goals and dreams. Sironka spoke openly about her decision, emphasising how empowering it was to be in control of her reproductive health.

“It's my body, my choice,” Sironka said in a social media post. “I’ve never been interested in having kids, and I don’t feel the need to justify it. The procedure was a way to end any uncertainty about my future.”

Muthoni Gitau's Story

Similarly, Muthoni Gitau, a 35-year-old Kenyan entrepreneur, shared her journey on social media, explaining how sterilisation allowed her to focus on her career and personal growth without the pressure of motherhood. Gitau explained that after several discussions with her doctor, she realised that sterilisation was the best option for her.

“I knew I didn’t want children,” Gitau shared. “It wasn’t just about not wanting them—it was about living a life that was true to myself. I felt empowered by my decision, and I wanted to share that empowerment with other women.”

The Broader Social Impact

These personal stories are part of a growing trend that is reshaping how society views women’s reproductive rights. In an era where women are increasingly advocating for their autonomy, decisions like tubal ligation represent a broader movement toward reproductive freedom.

It’s clear that the growing visibility of sterilisation choices on social media is helping reduce the stigma around permanent birth control methods. These women’s decisions are making space for others to consider their own reproductive futures and encouraging conversations about what it means to be a woman in today's society—without the traditional expectation of motherhood.

The number of women choosing to undergo tubal ligation continues to rise, reflecting a larger movement toward reproductive autonomy. As the societal stigma surrounding sterilisation fades and more women feel empowered to make choices that align with their personal goals and life plans, the future of family planning will likely look different from the past.