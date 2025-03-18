What business can I start with 2,000 cedis: 10 low-cost and high-potential ventures

Starting a business in Ghana doesn’t require a fortune—you just need GH₵2,000, a little creativity, and a strategy that works. If you’re tired of waiting for the “perfect” moment to start a side hustle or small business, this is your sign to get moving!

Let’s dive into some real, practical, and profitable businesses you can start right now.

1. Backyard Farming: Grow Money from the Soil

Ever thought about turning your backyard into a cash machine? With GH₵2,000, you can grow tomatoes, lettuce, and cabbage right at home.

Buy seeds, fertiliser, and simple farming tools, and watch your crops turn into profit. Fresh vegetables are always in demand—sell to your neighbours, restaurants, or even market vendors. Bonus tip: Go organic and charge premium prices!

2. Phone Accessories Business: Cash in on the Digital Craze

People can’t live without their phones, and that means phone cases, chargers, and earphones are always in demand. Buy in bulk from wholesalers, spend GH₵500 on Instagram and Snapchat ads, and start selling online.

Fast-moving, high-profit, and easy to market!

3. Jewellery Business: Bling Your Way to Profit

Who doesn’t love a little sparkle? Buy fashion jewellery like rings, bracelets, and anklets from wholesale suppliers, brand them uniquely, and sell online or at pop-up markets.

Ghanaian fashion lovers are always looking for trendy, affordable accessories—be the one to supply them!

4. Thrift Business from Kantamanto: Make Old Look Gold

If you’ve ever walked through Kantamanto Market, you know the goldmine that exists there. Take your GH₵2,000 and grab quality thrift clothes, wash them, package them nicely, and flip them for a profit.

Use WhatsApp, TikTok, and Instagram to market, and before you know it, you’ll have a booming thrift business.

5. Pastries & Baked Goods: Everyone Loves a Sweet Treat

If you can bake (or learn to), this is your chance to make serious money selling meat pies, doughnuts, cakes, or chin chin. Use part of your GH₵2,000 for ingredients, a local oven for starters and nice packaging.

Market your pastries on social media and offer delivery to offices and schools. Ghanaians love snacks—your business will thrive!

6. Juice & Smoothie Business: Serve Health in a Cup

With the rising interest in healthy living, fresh fruit juices and smoothies are a hit! Buy a quality blender, some bottles, and get juicing. Target gym-goers, office workers, and event planners. A good branding strategy will set you apart!

7. Perfume & Body Mist Reselling: Smell Good, Sell Good

Smelling good is a necessity, not a luxury! Buy affordable perfumes and body mists in bulk, rebrand them with unique packaging, and sell to students, professionals, and fashionistas. Social media marketing is your best friend here—TikTok and Instagram Reels work like magic!

8. Rechargeable Fan & Mini Solar Lamp Business: Beat the Dumsor Blues

Ghanaians hate power cuts, so rechargeable fans and solar lamps sell like hot kenkey. Buy in bulk and target students, hostel residents, and shop owners. If you advertise well, you’ll never lack customers.

9. Sale of Hair Accessories: The Hair Industry Never Sleeps

From wigs to scrunchies, bonnets, and hair clips, the beauty industry is booming! With GH₵2,000, you can start small, sell online, and build a loyal customer base. Hair is a necessity—so you’ll always have buyers!

10. Disposable Plates & Packaging Business: Target the Food Industry

Restaurants, food vendors, and event planners always need disposable plates and takeaway packs. Buy in bulk, market to local food joints, and watch your small investment turn into a steady cash flow.