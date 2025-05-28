What Ghanaian parents don’t teach about sex—and why it matters

In Ghana, discussions around sex and sexuality remain deeply rooted in cultural taboos and religious conservatism. Parents barely discuss anything sexual with their children.

This silence within families has significant consequences for young people, who often navigate adolescence without the guidance they need.

Understanding what Ghanaian parents typically don't teach about sex—and why this matters—is crucial for improving sexual and reproductive health outcomes across the country.

The Silence at Home: What’s Not Being Taught

Despite being primary agents of socialisation, many Ghanaian parents avoid discussing sexual and reproductive health (SRH) with their children. Sometimes when children are watching movies with their parents and a sex scene comes, there is always awkwardness. It usually feels like conversations about sex are a taboos.

This avoidance stems from various factors, including cultural norms and taboos. As a result, adolescents often seek information from unreliable sources, leading to misinformation and risky behaviours.

Cultural and Religious Barriers to Open Dialogue

In Ghana, sexuality is often considered a taboo subject, especially when it comes to discussions between parents and children. Many believe that talking about sex encourages promiscuity, leading to a reluctance to engage in such conversations.

This cultural silence is further reinforced by religious teachings that emphasise abstinence and view premarital sex as immoral.

The Consequences of Silence

The lack of open communication about sex has tangible consequences. Adolescents without accurate information are more likely to engage in risky sexual behaviors, leading to higher rates of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Moreover, the absence of guidance can result in emotional distress and confusion during a critical developmental period.

The Importance of Comprehensive Sexual Education

Comprehensive sexual education (CSE) provides adolescents with accurate information about their bodies, relationships, and sexual health. Studies have shown that CSE can delay sexual initiation, reduce the number of sexual partners, and increase contraceptive use among young people. In Ghana, integrating CSE into school curricula and encouraging parental involvement can bridge the information gap and promote healthier outcomes.

Moving Forward: Encouraging Open Conversations

To address these challenges, several steps can be taken:

Parental Education: Programs that educate parents on how to discuss SRH topics with their children can empower families to have open and honest conversations.

Community Engagement: Involving community leaders and religious figures in promoting the importance of SRH education can help shift cultural norms.

Policy Implementation: Government policies that mandate comprehensive SRH education in schools can ensure that all adolescents receive accurate information.

Access to Resources: Providing adolescents with access to youth-friendly health services and educational materials can support informed decision-making.

