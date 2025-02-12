Ghana national fire service is seizing mini coal pots after fire outbreak in Techiman market

In response to a surge in fire outbreaks across Ghanaian marketplaces, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Techiman district has initiated the confiscation of mini coalpots commonly used for preparing local tea beverages, particularly 'ataaya', in market areas. This measure follows two significant fires at the Techiman market, underscoring the urgent need to address fire hazards in these communal spaces.

The recent fires in Techiman are part of a troubling pattern observed nationwide. On January 1, 2025, a devastating fire ravaged the Kantamanto Market in Accra, one of the largest second-hand clothing markets in West Africa. The blaze destroyed thousands of stalls, displacing approximately 8,000 traders and causing economic losses estimated in the millions of Ghanaian cedis.

Investigations into the Kantamanto fire suggest that faulty electrical connections may have been the cause, though arson has not been ruled out. Similarly, a study on fire outbreaks in Ghanaian markets identified illegal electrical wiring and the use of open flames for cooking as significant contributors to such incidents.

The GNFS's decision to seize mini coal pots in Techiman aims to mitigate the risk of fires originating from open flames used in food preparation. However, addressing the broader issue requires a comprehensive approach, including the enforcement of fire safety regulations, public education on fire hazards, and the provision of adequate firefighting equipment and infrastructure in market areas.