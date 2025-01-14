President John Mahama advised not to appoint Dr Randy Abbey as Sports Minister

Legendary sports journalist Ekow Asmah has advised President John Mahama against appointing Dr. Randy Abbey as the new Minister for Sports and Recreation.

Dr. Abbey has been widely speculated as a potential candidate for the role as President Mahama looks to revitalize Ghana’s sports sector. His resignation as host of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana has only fueled these rumors, leading many to believe he might be in line for the position.

However, Asmah, in an interview with Happy FM, publicly urged the president to reconsider Dr. Abbey’s potential appointment. Asmah expressed concerns over Dr. Abbey's alleged involvement in corruption within the Ghana Football Association (GFA), particularly during the current administration.

He stated:

Dr Randy Abbey should not be appointed as the new Minister for Sports and Recreation because he is deeply involved in all the crooked dealings surrounding the current administration of the GFA.

Preferred choice for Sports Minister position

Asmah further emphasized the need for a minister who would be able to confront the GFA administration and address the alleged misconduct, saying that it was crucial to appoint a leader who could align the ministry with the president’s vision for the country’s future.

We need a minister who will realign the ministry with President John Mahama’s vision of resetting the country.

He also pointed out that the new minister should go beyond focusing solely on football, as was the case with the previous minister, Mustapha Ussif.

We need someone who won’t be like the previous minister, Mustapha Ussif, who focused only on football. We need someone who will crack down on the crooks at the FA.

Meanwhile, former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has been tipped as the favourite to be named for the position per multiple reports.