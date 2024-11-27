Armed men, accompanied by personnel from the Ghana Police Service, invaded the premises of Accra-based Metro TV on Wednesday, 27th November, in an attempt to disrupt the live production of the Good Morning Ghana show.

The assailants reportedly tried to force entry into the studio, sparking a confrontation with the station's security personnel, leaving one person injured.

A live stream of the programme was abruptly interrupted at the 1-hour 54-minute mark, forcing a commercial break. Upon resumption, the host, Dr Randy Abbey, confirmed the incident but stated that the motive for the invasion remained unclear.

Managing Director of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, and a former Deputy Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party, who were panellists on the show, condemned the attack.

A video circulating on social media shows a heated exchange between Dr Abbey and the uniformed police officers, during which he questioned their reasons for the attempted break-in.

Video:

Detailing the incident, Dr Abbey stated that earlier attempts had been made by the police to seize his vehicle as part of a court order against the media house. He questioned: "Then you come here today, and all you want to do is break into Good Morning Ghana while we are having a live programme. Which court gave you that authority? Which court asked you to do that? And you have armed policemen following them to do this. What kind of impunity is this?"

Both the Ghana Police Service and Metro TV are yet to release official statements on the incident.