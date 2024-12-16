KJ Spio, Konshens and Harmonize collaborate on new song ‘Messi’

Ghana’s musical powerhouse, KJ Spio has linked up with Tanzanian Bongo star Harmonize and Jamaican Dancehall icon Konshens to drop ‘Messi’ – an infectious anthem and ultimate party starter. The new single blends the unique styles of global superstars with genre-defying beats and catchy lyrics.

With a message centered on staying focused on your own path and steering clear of unnecessary drama, ‘Messi’ is set to captivate music lovers across the continent. Listen here: https://kjspio.lnk.to/messi

Produced by Grammy-award winning Jamaican-born producer IzyBeats [known for his work with Jorja Smith, Rema, Koffee, Masego, Alicia Keys etc], ‘Messi’ opens with a captivating percussive instrumental that seamlessly blends Afrobeats, Dancehall and Amapiano. Taking turns to glaze the beat with their buttery vocals, both Konshens and Harmonize unite for a wheel-up worthy anthem perfectly gliding over the beat.

The brand-new music video complements the groovy nature of the song. Directed by Lux London (known for his work with Tems, Central Cee and Ice Spice) and filmed in Toronto, Canada, the video follows the trio through a

high-energy poker game that quickly evolves into a lively house party,

mirroring the song's spirited vibe. The visuals capture the undeniable

chemistry between KJ Spio, Harmonize and Konshens, bringing their collaboration

to life in a fun way. Reflecting on the project, KJ Spio shares, “I am a big

fan of Konshens, and after working with Harmonize before, I knew that together

we could create magic. So, I reached out, and the rest is history."

KJ Spio reveals the back story of the collaboration, “Messi is a song that blends the biggest sounds in black music right now - Afrobeats, Dancehall and Amapiano. It is a fusion to pay homage to all those sounds and also music that has influenced us all,” adding, “I am all about creating a vibe that helps people have fun and enjoy themselves, whether they’re at a party or somewhere more intimate.”

Harmonize shares his excitement about working with KJ Spio and Konshens, saying “This track is a fusion of the trending music genres at their best. Music is universal, transcending genres, borders and continents. We all really had good synergy while collaborating so it was a very seamless process,” adding, “Expect loads of new music vibes from me and an upcoming joint project that I am very excited about. Harmo to the world!”

Konshens says, “Working with Harmonize and KJ Spio was effortless, we had a great time writing this cheeky tune and also shooting the video. I love music and sounds from the continent and the fact that our collaboration cuts across genres. I hope our fans get to enjoy the song and dance away as we come to the close of 2024,” adding, “I’ve been working on a solo project that is set to drop next year. It will be dancehall heavy and featuring other cool artists and sounds.”

KJ Spio is continuing to solidify his one-to-watch status with the latest track that follows a string of unrivalled releases with Sarkodie, Ambré, Oxlade, Harmonize and Libianca. His music has gained attention from platforms such as COLORS, Ones to Watch and Ministry of Sound. With his eyes set on working with emerging African talents like Lasmid, Vasa, and Kojo Blak, KJ Spio continues to break new ground, pushing the boundaries of cross-cultural collaborations and expanding his influence across the global music scene.

ABOUT KJ SPIO



Acclaimed culturepreneur KJ Spio is a one-man mood enhancer – a musical multi-hyphenate devoted to elevating the vibe of any social setting. The term culturepreneur perfectly encapsulates his ever-evolving role in both the UK and African music industries, where he has spent nearly a decade pushing the culture forward in fresh and innovative ways. For Spio, this has meant wearing many hats: from managing artists like the late British talent Cadet, whose platinum hit ‘Advice’ he helped propel to over 250 million streams, to serving as a creative director and A&R for African superstars like Ghanaian icon Sarkodie.

In fact, Spio played a key role in orchestrating Sarkodie’s record-breaking virtual concert at the historic Independence Square in Ghana, which became a landmark event in live streaming. Genre is irrelevant to Spio – authenticity is the only criteria. “If it’s not progressive to the collective culture, I don’t do it,” he says, underscoring his commitment to innovation and impact. His journey in the music industry began as a road manager-turned-content creator for UK rap hero Big Narstie, and he’s been tirelessly hustling ever since, dedicated to shaping the music scene he loves.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Konshens developed a deep love for music from an early age, deeply influenced by the rich cultural and musical heritage of his homeland. He first gained international recognition with his breakout hit ‘Winner’ in 2005, and since then, his unique blend of Reggae, Dancehall, and Contemporary Urban sounds has earned him a diverse and dedicated fan base becoming an icon with a reputation that stretches far beyond Jamaica. The versatile hitmaker’s catalog spans far beyond the genre-defining "gyal tunes" he's famous for. Tracks like ‘Gal a Bubble’ and ‘Bruk Off Yuh Back’ are essential anthems of the Dancehall scene but there's more to Konshens than just one sound. His vast list of collaborations with global artists–including Cardi B, Pitbull, Doja Cat, Major Lazer, Nipsey Hussle, E-40, The Chainsmokers, Rick Ross, Nicky Jam, Enrique Iglesias, Eve, Jamie XX, Farruko and Clean Bandit–demonstrates his versatility and appeal across genres. With a career spanning over a decade, Konshens remains a dominant force in the Caribbean music scene, and his talents cannot be confined to a single box. He continues to evolve as an artist, innovating and breaking down musical boundaries while staying true to his roots.

ABOUT HARMONIZE



Tanzanian singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Harmonize is a powerhouse in East Africa’s entertainment industry, widely celebrated for pioneering the Afro-Bongo sound – a unique fusion of Bongo Flava and Nigerian Afrobeat influences. He began his career in 2015 with the hit single “Aiyola” which quickly garnered attention and catapulted him to stardom, establishing him as one of the most exciting artists in the African music scene. Harmonize’s catalog is filled with chart-topping hits, including ‘Kwangwaru’ which has amassed over 100 million views on YouTube, as well as fan favorites like ‘Happy Birthday’, ‘Bado’ and ‘Kainama’ featuring Burna Boy and Diamond Platnumz.