No artiste in my class has filled Accra Stadium like I did - Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Dancehall and Reggae artist Stonebwoy has once again solidified his position as a trailblazer in Ghana’s music industry. Reflecting on his remarkable achievement of exceeding the 40,000 capacity of the Accra Sports Stadium, he revealed in an interview on 3Music TV that over 55,000 fans attended his self-funded BHIM Festival in 2023

According to Stonebwoy, the historic concert, which showcased top-tier artists from Ghana and the Caribbean, was entirely financed from his own resources, without any external sponsorship.

“No artiste in my class has ever filled the Accra Sports Stadium like I did,” he declared proudly, describing the event as a testament to his influence and commitment to the craft.

“Some of us don’t like to talk, but it’s important to set the record straight. We’ve left the stage for others to act like they are leading the industry, but the facts speak for themselves,” he remarked passionately, highlighting his sacrifices and achievements.

Stonebwoy took particular pride in the self-financed production of the BHIM Festival, underlining the dedication and hard work that went into its success.

The ‘Jejereje’ hitmaker also addressed what he perceives as a lack of recognition for his groundbreaking contributions to the industry.

On Friday, 22 December 2023, Stonebwoy made history with his Bhim Nation—5th Dimension concert at the Accra Sports Stadium. The event, held at the 40,000-capacity venue, drew fans from across the country and beyond, celebrating music and culture on an epic scale.

Background