One Hit Wonder: Ghanaian musicians who blew up with one song

The music industry has seen numerous artistes rise to fame, delivering remarkable tunes that earn them star status with multiple hits. However, sustaining success in the music industry is often more challenging than it appears.

In some cases, artistes rise quickly with one hit song that captures widespread attention, only to struggle with maintaining the momentum required to stay relevant. This phenomenon, commonly referred to as being a "one-hit wonder," applies to artistes who achieve massive success with a single track but fail to replicate that success in subsequent releases.

Creating music that resonates with audiences demands substantial time, effort, and consistency. While some one-hit wonders continue to strive in the industry, trying to prove their artistry, others fade from the limelight after their initial burst of fame. Here is a list of Ghanaian artistes who gained recognition for one hit song but either disappeared or remained primarily associated with that track:

1.Atom – "Ye Wo Krom"

The "Yewo krom" hitmaker shook the country with his music after its release and slowly left his fans wanting more.

2.Nana Boroo – "Aha Yede"

Nana Boroo got his name on the lips of many Ghanaians after releasing a song titled "aha ye de". That song was a massive hit and reigned throughout a certain period. Right after that, he released another hit song and just like that fans hardly hear from him like we used to do.

3.Eduwodzi – "Yenko Nkoaa"

Featuring Stay Jay, this track achieved massive success, inspiring dance challenges and brand endorsements. However, Eduwodzi failed to replicate this triumph.

4.Patapaa-"one corner"

Patapaa was known for making music we all did not understand but somehow his songs made it to the limelight. After releasing the "one corner" song which made waves not only in Ghana but in many countries around the world, he managed to go viral again with the "Daavi ne ba" song. We are still expecting a Christmas banger from him soon.

5. J. Derobie-‘Poverty’