Sefa departs Black Avenue Muzik after six remarkable years

Ghanaian Afrobeat star Sefa has officially announced her departure from D Black’s Black Avenue Muzik, concluding a successful six-year stint that saw her grow into one of Ghana’s top musical talents. In a heartfelt letter shared on her Instagram story, she reflected on her journey, expressing gratitude for the opportunities, memories, and successes she achieved under the label.

In an emotional letter titled “A New Chapter Begins,” shared on her Instagram story, Sefa detailed her decision to move on from Black Avenue Muzik, where she had been signed since 2018. Initially contracted for five years, the singer extended her stay for an additional year before deciding it was time to explore a new phase in her career.

“When I joined the label in 2018, I did so with hopes and dreams of sharing my voice, my music, and my passion with the world,” she wrote. “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with talented individuals, releasing music that resonates with so many, and growing into the artist I am today.”

Sefa expressed her heartfelt thanks to Black Avenue Muzik, describing the label as the foundation of her career. She also extended gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support, calling them her “backbone” and promising to continue creating music that connects with their hearts.

“To my incredible fans—thank you for holding me down through every high and low. Your love, support, and belief in my talent mean the world to me,” she added. With optimism, Sefa vowed to continue her journey with their unwavering support, reaching even greater heights together.

Sefa joined Black Avenue Muzik in 2018 as an emerging artist with immense potential. Over the years, she established herself as one of Ghana’s top Afrobeat talents, releasing several successful songs under the label. Her 2021 hit E Choke featuring Mr Drew became a viral sensation, earning her recognition across Africa. Other notable tracks from her time with Black Avenue Muzik include Fever, Playa featuring Wendy Shay, and Soft Life, all of which showcased her versatility and ability to connect with audiences.

Beyond her music, Sefa became known for her dynamic performances and collaborations with industry heavyweights, cementing her place as a standout act in Ghana’s music scene. Black Avenue Muzik’s guidance played a critical role in shaping her journey, giving her the platform to grow into the artist she is today.