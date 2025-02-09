12 containers of fake US dollars, alleged gold bars intercepted by National Security

National Security operatives have intercepted a massive haul of counterfeit currency and suspected gold bars, hidden within twelve 20-foot shipping containers in Sapeiman, Ga South Municipality.

Acting on a tip-off, security officials raided a warehouse, uncovering bundles of fake US dollars and Ghana cedi notes. The counterfeit cash was concealed inside wooden boxes and further hidden within cement blocks to avoid detection. Additionally, officers discovered fake Ghana Army uniforms and boots, raising serious national security concerns.

Authorities believe the operation was highly organized, with sophisticated concealment methods used to transport illicit items. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspected gold bars are genuine or also counterfeit.

While ten of the twelve shipping containers have been secured, two remain unaccounted for, prompting an intensified search by security forces. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for four key suspects, including a ringleader identified only as Alhaji.