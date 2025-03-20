Adwoa Safo referred to NPP’s disciplinary committee after controversial interview

Former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has been referred to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) disciplinary committee following a series of controversial media comments regarding the party’s 2024 election defeat.

The decision was communicated to the former lawmaker shortly after her interview on the Joy News on Thursday, 20th March.

The statement read:

As a former Member of Parliament, Former Deputy Majority Leader and Former Minister of State under the erstwhile NPP government, she was expected to set a good example and adhere to the principles of discipline, loyalty and unity that have always defined our great party.

Her failure to do so not only reflects poorly on her but also in contravention of Article 3(5) of the Party's constitution, which, amongst others enjoins us to promote and defend the good name of the Party.

Caution Against Negative Discussions

This development follows an earlier directive from the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, urging all members to refrain from discussing internal party matters that could create disaffection.

In the statement, Frimpong acknowledged the frustration among party members following the NPP’s humiliating defeat in the 2024 elections but urged restraint as the party works to restore unity.

Adwoa Safo’s Response

During her Joy News interview, Adwoa Safo dismissed the directive, accusing Justin Kodua of being the first to air the party’s internal grievances in the media.

She argued:

He was going everywhere explaining. He went to the extent of telling people that nobody should blame him for the election loss. He went on radio saying that the president wasn't listening to them at cabinet meetings.

She further stated that she would not be silenced, insisting she had the right to express herself after enduring months of unfair criticism from party supporters.

Criticism of the Election Review Committee

Adwoa Safo also took aim at the NPP’s election review committee, which was formed to assess the party’s poor performance in the 2024 elections.

Describing the committee as “bogus,” she questioned the credibility of its chairman, former Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, suggesting that he lacked the impartiality needed for the role.

Growing Tensions in the NPP