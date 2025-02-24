Affiena residents jubilate after cutting ‘evil’ tree, find mysterious item (watch)

Residents of Affiena, a farming community in the Wassa Amenfi West District of the Western Region, have been overcome with joy after an age-old tree, believed to be “evil,” was finally cut down.

A viral video of the incident shows scores of residents gathered in what appears to be a forest, cheering and celebrating as the tree was being felled.

In the footage, ecstatic community members can be seen jumping in excitement while others loudly congratulate the chainsaw operator who successfully brought down the mysterious tree.

Shouts of relief and victory can be heard, with some residents exclaiming in the Akan dialect:

Evil spirits don’t work, you are done for; we are finally free.

In a separate video, community leaders are seen performing traditional rites back in the town. They are shown pouring libations and offering prayers for good health and long life after discovering a mysterious unidentified object within the tree.

The incident has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users expressing shock at such beliefs, while others defended the community’s traditions and spiritual concerns.

You know all these are myths that the tree is what what. They are just using it to preserve the forest. All I hope is that that sight won’t attract illegal miners.

“Cutting down trees in 2025? Are these villagers even aware of global warming and climate change?”