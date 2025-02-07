Annoh-Dompreh sparks another controversy with provocative remarks (Video)

Addressing New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters during a courtesy call, the MP urged them to unite and retaliate against any acts of violence from supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His remarks come amid an ongoing dispute over the parliamentary results in Ablekuma North, with both candidates—Akua Afriyie of the NPP and Ewurabena Aubyn of the NDC—claiming victory in the 2024 election.

Speaking to his supporters, Annoh-Dompreh issued a warning to the NDC and the Electoral Commission (EC), stating:

If you are an NPP member and you see fellow NPP members fighting NDC supporters, help your colleague NPP member beat up the NDC supporter. We are giving the EC one week to declare our candidate as the winner of the Ablekuma North election.

The Minority Chief Whip also cautioned the NDC Majority Caucus, led by Mahama Ayariga:

If the NDC, led by Mahama Ayariga, refuses to be reasonable and acknowledge the overwhelming evidence that the NPP won Ablekuma North, and if they continue to obstruct the EC’s collation process, then they will not have peace in Parliament.

He further added:

If the IGP has decided to sit idle and allow these people to resort to violence, we will continue to demonstrate.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has affirmed its readiness to finalise the collation of results for the three outstanding constituencies, including Ablekuma North.