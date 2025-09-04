Ga Traditional Council suspends Homowo activities in some communities after deadly clashes

The Ga Traditional Council has directed a number of communities under its authority to suspend the sprinkling of the traditional festive meal, Kpokpoi, along with all activities associated with the annual Homowo festival.

The Council explained that the decision was informed by intelligence reports of possible clashes between rival groups in some towns and villages during the celebrations.

The directive affects Pokuase, Omanjor, Kojo Ashong, Afiaman, and Oshuiman and is aimed at preserving peace and public safety across the Ga State.

This precaution comes in the wake of violent disturbances that erupted during Homowo festivities in Sowutuom and Anyaa on Saturday, 30 August 2025, which left three people dead and four others injured.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 31 August, the Ghana Police Service confirmed the casualties, identifying the deceased as Abubakar Ramadan Sarbah (alias Nii Kwashiebu), Theophilus Nii Amu Kwadjan, and Joseph Shaibu Dodoo.

The injured, Enoch Amevor (treated and discharged), Samuel Adjei, Nathaniel Doku, and Frederick Lartey (alias Nii Obrafour), are receiving treatment at various health facilities, including the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ridge Hospital.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the violence stemmed from a misunderstanding between followers of two rival chiefs during the sprinkling of Kpokpoi.

The altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire, forcing some attendees to flee the festival grounds. The situation deteriorated further when additional attacks were reported at Olebu.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the injured continue to receive medical attention.

The Ga Traditional Council emphasised that the restrictions imposed on the listed communities are temporary safety measures and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the Homowo festival is observed peacefully across the Ga State.