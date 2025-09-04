Chad 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars player ratings - Mensah 4/10, Ayew 8/10, Salis 4, Kudus average

Ghana’s Black Stars were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Chad in N’Djamena after Celestin Ecua’s 90th-minute equaliser cancelled out Jordan Ayew’s first-half opener.

Despite dominating possession and creating several chances through Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Caleb Yirenkyi, Otto Addo’s men failed to kill off the game.

The result, while keeping Ghana top of Group I, is viewed as a setback in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign ahead of a crucial home clash against Mali in Accra.

Player Ratings

Goalkeeper

Benjamin Asare

Benjamin Asare – 7/10 : Asare commanded his area well for most of the match and looked composed whenever called upon. Unfortunately, his solid performance was overshadowed by the defensive lapse that led to Chad’s last-minute equaliser.

Defenders

Caleb Yirenkyi – 4/10 : The right-back showed promise in his first start, holding his flank well, but was caught off guard in the closing stages. Needs more composure and awareness at this level.

Jonas Adjetey – 5/10 : Partnered Jerome Opoku reasonably well in the first half but faded as Chad applied pressure. Failed to provide the authority needed at the back.

Jerome Opoku – 5/10: Solid early on but lacked the command and organisation expected from a centre-back. Struggled to maintain control in the second half.

Gideon Mensah – 4/10: One of the more experienced players on the pitch, yet his performance fell short. Gave away possession cheaply and nearly allowed Chad a goal from his error.

Midfielders

Salis Abdul Samed – 4/10: Failed to control the tempo or break lines with incisive passing. A below-par display that left Ghana vulnerable in transitions.

Elisha Owusu – 5/10: Worked hard but lacked impact. Needs to be sharper in dictating play and providing defensive cover in midfield.

Mohammed Kudus – 7/10: Ghana’s creative spark. Assisted Ayew’s opener with a brilliant pass and constantly threatened, but wasteful finishing and missed chances prevented him from being decisive.

Forwards

Iñaki Williams – 5/10: Struggled to get involved and wasted Ghana’s best opportunity when he mistimed his run. Anonymous for long stretches.

Antoine Semenyo – 6/10: Energetic and lively in the first half but wasteful in front of goal, missing two big chances that could have sealed the match before halftime.

Jordan Ayew – 8/10 ⭐: Ghana’s standout performer. Took his goal well, linking up superbly with Kudus, and worked tirelessly. However, his influence waned in the second half, and he lacked the leadership to rally the side late on.

Substitutes

Kamaldeen Sulemana – 7/10: Injected pace and directness after coming on. Registered a shot and stretched Chad’s defence but lacked time to make a bigger impact.

Christopher Bonsu Baah – 6/10: Brought energy and linked well with Kudus but couldn’t turn his flashes of skill into an end product.

Ibrahim Sulemana – 5/10: Had little time to influence proceedings after being introduced late.

Jerry Afriyie – 5/10: Another late substitution who barely had an impact on the game.