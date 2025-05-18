Ghanaian dies while performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia, authorities issue warning

A Ghanaian pilgrim has sadly passed away during this year’s Hajj in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The deceased has been identified as Hajia Yussif Hawabu, a 63-year-old woman from Tamale. Her death occurred on Thursday, May15, 2025, while performing religious rituals with fellow Ghanaian pilgrims.

The Administrator of Ghana’s Hajj Task Force, Ismaila Skones, confirmed that Hajia Hawabu collapsed and died inside the Masjid Al-Haram (Grand Mosque) while taking part in Tawaf, which is the ritual of walking around the Kaaba.

Following Islamic tradition, she has already been buried in Saudi Arabia. Mr. Skones expressed his sympathy to Hajia Hawabu’s family and reassured the public that measures are in place to ensure the safety and health of all pilgrims.

This year, Ghana has sent a total of 6,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to participate in the Hajj.

National Hajj Taskforce issues crucial warning

Meanwhile, the National Hajj Taskforce has reminded Ghanaian pilgrims not to carry prohibited items, such as drugs and kola nuts, into Saudi Arabia. These warnings come in line with strict regulations enforced by Saudi authorities during the pilgrimage.

At a press briefing in Accra on Friday, 16 May, the Chairman of the Taskforce, Collins Dauda, urged security officers to be alert and check for any violations. He also said the Taskforce is developing a system to penalise those who break the rules. He said:

We indicated to our pilgrims the need to avoid sending along prohibited items like large quantities of kola, large quantities of tramadol, and large quantities of Gebedol to Saudi Arabia. Chewing of kola is not prohibited in Ghana.

Mr Dauda explained that these items are banned under Saudi law, not Ghana’s.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia said we shouldn’t bring kola. Ghana has nothing to do with it. If you want to pray in Saudi Arabia, you must conform to their rules and respect their regulations.

