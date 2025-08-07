Gov’t announces acting defence and environment ministers after deaths of Omane Boamah and Murtala Muhammed

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Minister for Finance, Hon Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, to assume additional responsibility as Minister for Defence.

Similarly, the President has asked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, to act as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology until further notice.

This was confirmed in a statement dated Thursday, 7 January, signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

The announcement follows the tragic deaths of Dr Omane Boamah, former Minister for Defence, and Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, former Minister for Environment, in a Z-9 military helicopter crash at Adansi-Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region on the morning of Wednesday, 6 August 2025.

The officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme when the Z-9 military helicopter they were travelling in went off radar shortly after departing Accra.

The crash also claimed the lives of six others, identified as:

Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture

Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress

Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate

Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala

Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

The bodies of the victims were airlifted to Accra on 6 August 2025 onboard a Ghana Air Force CASA aircraft.

At the Air Force Base in Accra, government officials led by the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Hon Julius Debrah, along with members of the Military High Command and sympathisers, gathered to receive the bodies.

A statement issued by the Ghana Armed Forces confirmed that the remains have been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital in preparation for burial.

All eight bodies were recovered from the crash site in the Sikaman area near Adansi-Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region.