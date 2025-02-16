GRNMA warns of industrial action over suspension of newly recruited nurses

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has urged the government to exempt newly recruited nurses from its directive suspending all public service appointments made after 7 December 2024.

In a statement signed by its President, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, and Secretary, Dr David Tenkorang-Twum, the association warned that if the directive affects its members, it will take industrial action in solidarity with the affected nurses.

The statement follows a directive from the Chief of Staff at Jubilee House, dated 10 February 2025, ordering the revocation of public sector appointments made after the specified date.

The GRNMA initially planned to issue a press release after an emergency meeting on 13 February but postponed it following a discussion with Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh. The minister assured them that the Ministry of Health (MoH) is investigating all public sector recruitments made after 7 December to identify any irregularities, including those within the health sector.

However, a Ghana Health Service (GHS) circular dated 12 February directed divisional and regional health directors to suspend newly recruited nurses who were yet to be placed on payroll as of January 2025.

The GRNMA argued that these nurses and midwives are fully trained professionals whose recruitment process began with financial clearance in mid-2024. It insisted that payroll delays should not be a reason for suspension.

If there is an investigation to be conducted, it should be completed before the affected individuals are asked to step aside.

The association cautioned that suspending newly recruited nurses would worsen the country’s already dire nurse-to-patient ratio and increase burnout among existing health workers.