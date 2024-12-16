ICS Africa is Ghana's best Event Promotion and Consultancy Service Company of the Year

Impact Concept and Solutions (ICS Africa) Limited, a pan-African business and event solutions company was awarded the title of the best Event Promotion and Consultancy Service company of the Year.

The African-based company received the award ahead of four other competitors at the recently concluded National Corporate Business Connect and Awards held on Saturday, December 14.

The event was organized by Steflix media network to recognize companies or brands that have prioritized social and environmental responsibility over profit.

These brands must have demonstrated efforts in corporate social responsibility, impact-driven entrepreneurship, and sustainable business strategies over the years, according to organizers of the scheme which is in its third edition.

Emmaline Datey, CEO of ICS Africa noted in a statement that the recognition will inspire the brand to aim higher and aspire to create impact-driven business.

"As event consultants among other things, we are elated to receive this prestigious award. It has been five years of impact driven business and we are so grateful to God and the organizers of the National Corporate Business Connect & Awards for this premier recognition. My team and I are only motivated to do more and strive higher," she said.

ICS Africa is one of Ghana's leading organizations providing event and consultancy services. Established in 2019, the brand has quickly become one of the fastest-growing in the industry. With impact-driven business at its core, ICS Africa has collaborated with partners to execute some of the biggest events in Ghana that meet global standards including; Entamoty Media for the YouTube Creators Festival Ghana, Supreme Healthcare Management Services for the EAP Africa Summit, KUSI Consulting for the Global Conference on Human Resources, Black Women Rising UK for the Leanne Pero Foundation Breast Cancer Awareness Program, Compass Global Services Nigeria for the West meets East Africa Pre-Trade Mission and Summit, Avance Media for Ghana Bloggers Summit, HR Network Africa for the HR Connect Conference, Africa Economic Summit, amongst others.

ICS Africa is also responsible for the Top 50 Event Influencers in Africa and Top 50 NGOs in Africa.

As an African-based business and corporate events solutions company, ICS Africa offers Personal and Professional Development Services, Management Consulting, SME Advisory, Marketing, Communications, and Event Engineering services to Pan-African institutions and individuals.