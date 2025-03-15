ISIS leader in Iraq and Syria killed, US reveals

In a significant blow to the Islamic State (ISIS), a senior group leader, Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, also known as "Abu Khadija," was killed in a joint operation by the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and US-led coalition forces.

The operation targeted Rifai in Iraq's Al Anbar province, where he was eliminated in a precise airstrike on March 13.

Al-Rifai held multiple critical roles within ISIS, serving as the group's global second-in-command, head of global operations, and emir of the Delegated Committee. His responsibilities included overseeing ISIS operations across Iraq and Syria and orchestrating attacks beyond the region. He also directed a large portion of finance for the group's global organization

Posting on his Truth Social platform, US President Trump announced the demise of the leader, describing his life as miserable.

His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!

Rifai died with another IS operative, with both of them wearing unexploded suicide vests and multiple weapons.

The successful operation underscores the effectiveness of intelligence sharing and coordination among Iraqi, US, and Kurdish forces in combating ISIS. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani emphasised that Rifai's death dealt a significant blow to one of the world's most dangerous terrorists.