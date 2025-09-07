Linda Ocloo calls for discipline against dirt at relaunch of National Sanitation Day

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has encouraged Ghanaians to grab sanitation as a national practice and legacy during the relaunch of the National Sanitation Day (NSD).

The event, was attended by President John Dramani Mahama, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Traditional Leaders, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), as well as Civil Society Representatives.

The relaunch of the National Sanitation Day which was under the theme “a clean environment, our responsibility” was held on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at the Institute of Local Government Studios, in Ogbojo-Accra.

MUST READ: Top 10 countries with the largest prison populations in the world

In her welcome speech, Hon. Ocloo mounted the day as more than an initial symbol, citing it “a renewal of our collective resolve to build a cleaner, healthier Ghana.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She stated that sanitation should become a culture inculcated in the everyday life of Ghanaians instead of merely a common occasional activity.

“Let us embrace National Sanitation Day not as an event, but as a habit, a duty, and a legacy for generations,” she announced publicly.

Regional Commitment

Hon. Ocloo assured the President and dignitaries present of the full commitment and support of the people of Greater Accra.

She announced that the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, working hand in hand with all 29 MMDAs, would direct the charge and further called on citizens to embrace the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stated.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, working with our 29 MMDAs, is fully committed to driving this campaign. Together with environmental health officers, waste management teams, and community leaders, we will mobilize our people, identify priority areas, and provide the logistics needed for effective clean-up exercises.

Excellency, I assure you of the full support of the people of Greater Accra. We will engage communities, partner with stakeholders, and use every channel including traditional and modern to raise awareness and sustain action

The Minister also vowed to expand public participation, using both customary and contemporary communication platforms to increase awareness and foster participation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressing on the need for unity and responsibility, Hon. Ocloo asserted that a cleaner Ghana is achievable solely if citizens adapt discipline as a cooperative value.

She further declared to the gathering.

Ladies and Gentlemen, a clean Ghana is possible if we unite in discipline and determination. Let us embrace National Sanitation Day not as an event, but as a habit, a duty, and a legacy for generations

Additionally, she related sanitation to patriotism, hygienic sanitation and environmental conservation, reflecting that each Ghanaian has a responsibility to play in ascertaining the accomplishment of the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The relaunch of the National Sanitation Day reasserts government’s intention to face waste management challenges with renewed vigour.

Hon. Ocloo’s address emphasized the essence of partnerships between government, local authorities and citizens in fulfilling cleaner communities.

Her concluding remarks tally up the manifestation of the event: “God bless Greater Accra, and God bless Ghana.”

The relaunch signals a nationwide campaign that establishes not only on government directives but on the daily habits of ordinary Ghanaians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the renewed programme, National Sanitation Day will be observed on the first Saturday of every month, and is expected to mobilise individuals, households, community groups, businesses, and public institutions to clean their surroundings and maintain basic environmental standards.