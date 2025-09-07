UG's Prof. Alidu Seidu goes prostrate to thank Allah after NDC primaries triumph [video]

Professor Alidu Seidu, Executive Secretary of the Water Resources Commission and immediate past Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, has emerged victorious in the Tamale Central parliamentary primaries of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a video sighted by Pulse Ghana on X (formerly Twitter), an emotional Professor Seidu was captured prostrating in gratitude to Allah after the announcement of his win. Smiling broadly while supporters cheered him on, he went down in humility to thank God for what he described as a hard-earned victory.

The elections, held on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, saw Professor Seidu secure an emphatic win. He polled 840 out of a total of 1,511 valid votes cast, beating 11 contenders by a wide margin. His closest challenger, Abdul Hannan Gundado, managed 536 votes.

Full Results

Prof. Alidu Seidu Mahama – 840

Abdul Hannan Gundado – 536

Dr Seidu Fiter Mohammed – 44

Alhassan Mbalba – 10

Sadat Haruna – 9

Dr Abdul Rahaman Rashid – 9

Ing. Aliu Abdul Hamid – 23

Prof. Abdul Razak Abubakari – 4

Shamima Yakubu – 5

Mariama Naana Salifu – 5

Alhassan Osman Gomda (Naa Simani) – 7

Mulaika Salisu – 3

Professor Seidu’s victory sets the stage for a possible by-election in Tamale Central, scheduled by the Electoral Commission for Tuesday, September 30, 2025.