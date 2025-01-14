ECG launches ‘operation keep the lights on’. Here’s all you need to know

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has launched an initiative dubbed ‘Operation Keep the Lights On’ as part of its efforts to enhance revenue collection. The exercise will run from Wednesday, 15th January, to Friday, 31st January 2025, across all ECG operational areas.

According to a release from the power distribution company, the exercise will focus on the collection of electricity tariff arrears from customers and the inspection of all prepaid meters to ensure their integrity. ECG in its announcement warned that any customer who reconnects their power supply after being disconnected by the team would face legal action for the offence.

The statement further noted:

In this regard, the regional and district offices will operate with a lean staff pool who will provide essential services to customers during this exercise to enable total participation by top management and staff.

ECG wishes to state that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission's LI (2413) gives us full access to all our installations; therefore, customers and the general public are being advised to cooperate with ECG to carry out our mandate.

The revenue mobilisation exercise comes after the Minister-designate for Energy, John Jinapor, announced plans to establish a seven-member committee to draft a framework aimed at improving ECG’s efficiency.

During his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, 13th January, Jinapor emphasised the importance of transparency and expert involvement in the process. He disclosed:

What we intend to do is to form a seven-member committee chaired by experts in technical, legal, and financial aspects, as well as industry players and even a representative from the consumer side. What we want them to do is to develop a framework based on best practices. Would the concession approach work, or would full privatisation work? We will stay off as politicians.

Similarly, President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his openness to the potential privatisation of ECG, citing its inefficiencies in revenue collection and significant losses. He described ECG as the “sick man of the power sector” during a meeting with representatives of Ghana's Independent Power Producers on the same day.