'Go out and vote on 7th December' - EC responds to misleading broadcast about election date

The Electoral Commission (EC) has refuted false claims made during a broadcast on Wontumi TV, suggesting that different voting dates would apply to certain presidential candidates in the upcoming general elections. The Commission has called on the public to disregard this misinformation and reiterated that the 2024 General Election will take place on Saturday, 7th December 2024.

The EC emphasised in a statement issued on Sunday, 24th November:

Voters are reminded that voting on the 7th of December, 2024, starts from 7am until 5pm. The Commission encourages voters to go out in their numbers and cast their votes in an orderly manner.

The EC urged the public to uphold the electoral process, reminding them of its slogan:

Election 2024 - your vote, your future.

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service has arrested Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Kumasi-based radio and television presenter with Wontumi FM and TV, for allegedly publishing false news. His arrest, which occurred on Saturday, 23rd November 2024, was based on offences contrary to Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

According to a police statement:

The suspect is in Police custody, and the case will be presented before the court for him to face justice.

The arrest followed an invitation extended to the presenter to assist with investigations into a video circulating on social media. In the video, he allegedly urged the public to vote for presidential candidates on different dates, a statement the Police described as false and capable of disturbing public peace.

The suspect has been directed to report to the Ashanti Regional Police Command for further investigations.

The Police have advised the public, particularly media practitioners, to act responsibly when disseminating information.

The statement added:

We urge the public, particularly media practitioners, to exercise utmost caution and responsibility, and refrain from publishing false news which is likely to disturb public peace before, during, and after the upcoming general elections.