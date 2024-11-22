President Akufo-Addo commissions Tema-Mpakadan railway line and two DMU trains

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, 22nd November, commissioned the Tema-Mpakadan railway line in a ceremony at the Golden Jubilee terminal in Tema. The construction of the 97.78-kilometre line began in 2018 by Afcons Infrastructure, at a cost of $440 million, funded by the India Export-Import Bank.

Key features of the project include rail head facilities, including a container stacking area at Tema Harbour, a Rolling Stock maintenance depot, three new stations, rail head facilities and a container stacking area at Mpakadan, as well as a state-of-the-art signalling and telecommunication system.

Addressing the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo noted that the project symbolises his government’s bold stride towards improving the country’s transport infrastructure to drive economic development.

He emphasised:

This historic achievement, the first-ever standard gauge railway line in Ghana, symbolises the bold strides we’re making to modernise our transport infrastructure and drive the economic growth of our nation. This project is proof, if proof anymore were needed, of what is possible when vision, commitment and hard work align.

He also added:

By reducing our reliance on road transport for long-distance freight and passenger movement, this railway line will address several critical challenges that have hindered Ghana's development. It will decongest significantly our roads, alleviating the heavy burden that has led to severe traffic congestion, the rapid deterioration of road infrastructure, and an alarming increase in road accidents.

The president also commissioned the two new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains for operationalisation.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister for Railway Development hailed the project as proof of the NPP administration’s commitment to improving all sectors of the country.