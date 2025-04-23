Mahama appoints new Tamale hospital CEO amid outrage over Dr Atiku’s dismissal

The Head of the Radiology Department at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Dr Abubakar Bawah Abdulai, has been appointed by President John Dramani Mahama as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

The appointment follows public outrage over the controversial dismissal of his predecessor, Dr Adam Atiku.

Dr Atiku was relieved of his duties following a surprise visit to the hospital by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, in connection with alleged staff negligence which reportedly resulted in the tragic death of a patient at the Accident and Emergency Ward.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has strongly criticised the Minister for his role in Dr Atiku’s dismissal, describing the move as a breach of due process and an abuse of power.

In a statement dated Wednesday, 23rd April, and signed by GMA President, Dr Frank Serebuor, the association stated:

The manner in which the dismissal was carried out is an affront to due process and an abuse of power by the Honourable Minister of Health. The GMA stands in solidarity with our colleagues in the wake of these injustices.

Minority Demands Immediate Reversal of ‘Unlawful’ Dismissal

The NPP Minority Caucus in Parliament has also called for the immediate reversal of Dr Atiku’s dismissal.

In a statement dated 23rd April and signed by NPP MPs on the Parliamentary Health Committee, the Minority condemned the decision as improper and in violation of established procedure.

The Caucus argued that the Minister does not have the sole authority to remove the CEO, citing Section 37(1)(e) of the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 1009).