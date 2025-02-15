Man shares shocking story of NSS scam offering ‘free money’ for no work

A young man has shared a troubling encounter with a mysterious individual who attempted to illicitly secure him a spot in the Ghana National Service Scheme (NSS).
The stranger promised a monthly salary without requiring him to render any services. However, trusting his instincts, he wisely declined the suspicious offer.
A strange number called and asked for my name. I confirmed it was me, then the person said they got my number from someone. They told me they had an offer for me. The person explained that the deal would allow me to receive free money at the end of the month.
He said the amount was about 500 or 600 Ghana Cedis and that someone would process it for me, but they would take 50% of the sum. All I needed to do was provide my name and Ghana Card details, and they would handle the rest. At the end of the month, I would receive something.
I asked, what scheme are we looking at? The person said NSS. Even if you’ve completed, it doesn’t matter. Shocked, I told the guy I would think about it, but I wasn’t interested in such things. Three days later, he called again. The guy was that serious. He said he had done it for a few people, and they were earning too.
Despite repeated refusals, the caller kept insisting that the young man provide his details to start receiving the fraudulent earnings.
Criticising the moral decline among the youth, he lamented:
This is how far the NSS scheme has gone. But I think we, the youth, are part of the problem because if someone calls you with a deal like this, what would you do? I think our moral compass has decayed a little bit.
He also highlighted the security risks associated with such corrupt practices and called for urgent action to restore moral integrity among Ghana’s youth in the fight against corruption.
Previously, an NSS mandatory headcount revealed a total of 81,885 suspected ghost names on the NSS payroll out of the 180,030 registered national service personnel, indicating a corrupt scheme that embezzled funds released for NSS personnel. The matter is currently still undergoing investigation.