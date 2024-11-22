National Elections Security Taskforce meets political party heads ahead of December 7 elections

The National Elections Security Taskforce (NESTF), chaired by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has convened a high-level meeting with political party leaders to discuss security preparations for the forthcoming December General Elections.

The meeting, held at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Thursday, 21 November 2024, aimed to brief political leaders on the final security arrangements designed to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

Speaking at the event, the IGP reaffirmed the Taskforce’s commitment to professionalism, impartiality, and adherence to the rule of law.

We assure you of our dedication to creating a secure environment for the elections. Our actions will be impartial and guided by the law, and anyone who violates these laws will be made to face the law

Political leaders were given an opportunity to raise their security concerns after months of nationwide campaigns. The IGP acknowledged the trust that political parties have shown in the Ghana Police Service as the lead law enforcement agency under the Taskforce. He referenced their reliance on the Service during internal elections and by-elections, which were largely peaceful.

Commending the political parties for conducting peaceful campaigns, the IGP stressed the importance of continuing this trend. He assured the leaders that the security arrangements for election day are comprehensive, with sufficient measures in place to prevent any disturbances.

However, the IGP reminded political stakeholders of the realities of the electoral process, noting that while the elections will feature 12 presidential aspirants and 801 parliamentary candidates, only one presidential candidate and 276 parliamentary hopefuls will be successful.

We urge you to prepare for both victory and defeat. Ultimately, the power lies with the Ghanaian people. The true winner of this election is Ghana, and when Ghana wins, Africa and the black race win.

A representative from the Electoral Commission (EC) also addressed additional concerns raised by the political parties’ representatives regarding the electoral processes.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare concluded with a call for patriotism and responsibility from all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, and the Electoral Commission. He urged everyone to operate within the confines of the law to ensure a peaceful and successful election.