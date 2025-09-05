NPP flagbearer hopefuls ordered to pay GH¢4m development fee each – Kennedy Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has revealed that all five (5) presidential aspirants have been directed to pay GH¢4 million as development fees, separate from the official nomination and filing charges.

According to Mr Agyapong, the directive requires candidates to pay GH¢100,000 for picking nomination forms, GH¢500,000 for filing, and an additional GH¢4 million as development fees.

Speaking to delegates in the Western North Region, he expressed concern about the financial state of the party, claiming that the demand for such huge sums shows the NPP is struggling.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated:

I am concerned about party welfare. The shameful thing is that all the five contestants have been ordered to pay GH¢4 million for development fees because the party is broke. I picked the forms for GH¢100,000 and GH¢500,000 for filing. I thought it was a joke, so I did not send it. But one guy came and asked if I had brought the GH¢4 million.

He added that he was also given deadlines to pay the amount:

Sometimes they send me a deadline that on the 5th I have to bring the amount. So in contesting I have to pay GH¢4.6 million.

ALSO READ: BoG suspends foreign exchange trading licence of UBA Ghana for one month

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The leadership of the NPP has not yet officially responded to his claims.

Meanwhile, Mr Agyapong also urged delegates to entrust him with the party’s leadership into the 2028 presidential elections, promising to deliver results within four (4) years or step aside.

This is his second attempt at the party’s leadership, having finished second to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the lead-up to the 2024 elections. The NPP presidential primaries, scheduled for 31 January 2026, are expected to be fiercely contested, with Dr Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum also in the race.