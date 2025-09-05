‘Try me for 4 years, sack me if I fail’ – Kennedy Agyapong begs NPP delegates

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has urged party delegates to give him the opportunity to lead the party into the 2028 presidential elections.

Mr Agyapong, who previously served as Member of Parliament for Assin Central, promised delegates that they could vote him out if he fails to deliver on his mandate after four (4) years.

Speaking during a meeting with delegates in the Western North Region, he presented himself as the most suitable candidate to secure victory for the NPP.

He said:

I beg you, give me a chance for at most four (4) years. If I fail, you can remove me and give someone else the opportunity. That person can learn from my mistakes. If I succeed, you can allow me to continue. Please, let us develop our country and our party.

This is Mr Agyapong’s second attempt at leading the party, having finished second to former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

The NPP’s presidential primaries, scheduled for 31 January 2026, are expected to be hotly contested. Aside from Mr Agyapong and Dr Bawumia, other aspirants include Dr Bryan Acheampong and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum.

