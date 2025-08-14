Numo Kofi Anum family to desist from causing harm to residents in Regimanuel Estate

The Management of Regimanuel Gray Limited has made a committed promise and assurance to all of its stakeholders, comprising customers, cherished clients, partners, among others, that it would use all legal means available to protect their peace and sanity from all manner of danger from all quarters. This was made known in an official statement which states, “Regimanuel Gray would like to re-assure all of its cherished stakeholders that as a law-abiding entity, it will take every step within the law to resolve the issues arising. It further assures its valued residents and homeowners to remain resolute and fortified in the values of the company”.

The statement and assurance from the estate company was in reaction to an Accra High Court order which set aside a writ of possession issued to the Numo Kofi Anum family and further stayed the execution of their judgement dated March, 2024.

In a ruling delivered by His Lordship Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie, J. on 13th August, 2025, the Judge stated categorically that, “one can deduce that the aim of law is not to cause confusion but to ensure peace and stability in civil society. The Courts exists to uphold the law to the extent that a judgment or order which emanated from the Court is to ensure clarity, certainty, peace and to champion the ideals of justice.

“So that, if a judgment has been delivered and the enforcement of the judgment does not champion the ideals of justice, but creates confusion, an application to the Court will invoke its discretionary jurisdiction to make orders which may appear to be just. See order 43 rule 11."

The judge continued, “This application centred on matters which occurred after the judgment, various evidence as exemplified by exhibits annexed to the application of the applicants clearly depicts properties and attacks on persons creating mayhem in the estate the applicants. The fact that judgment has been awarded in favour of the Judgment Debtor does not give him/her the licence to go into execution except by leave of the Court. To ensure that enforcement of the judgment accords with the notion of justice, Order 43 rule (3) mandates that the occupiers of the lands subject to the enforcement of the judgment shall be given notice before leave is granted for possession of the immovable property.”

