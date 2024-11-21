Alan cries over 17-year-old abandoned Krofrom market project, blames NDC, NPP

Founder and Presidential Candidate of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kyerematen, has expressed sadness over the current state of the Krofrom Market project, 17 years after construction began.

According to him, the project, now overrun by bushes and home to reptiles, is a stark indictment of both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Trade and Industry Minister made these remarks during a recent visit to the community as part of his campaign tour

I feel very saddened that this project has been hanging for 70 years over 17 years. It is an indictment on both the NDC and then the NPP. This market was meant not only to serve people in Krofrom but everybody who understands the architecture of Ashanti will tell you that whether you are in Krofrom, Aboabo and its environs, this is going to be their central market. And these community markets are the only way you can decongest the central market.

The multi-million-dollar Krofrom Market project was initiated by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2007, with an expected completion period of six months. However, it was abandoned in 2008 due to a lack of funds, and successive governments have since failed to complete it. The market was designed to include over 500 stores and shelves to enhance business activities in the metropolis.

Addressing residents, Alan Kyerematen pledged that, if elected President in the upcoming election, his administration would complete the project.

His statement has sparked mixed reactions from the public, with many sharing their opinions on X (formerly Twitter):

@_Roofman2131gh: 17 years Aden why, everyone wants to come and start their own project so they can award the contracts to their own people and monies will be spread around to party faithfuls. A caring government will look at projects by their predecessors and find a way to complete them.

@Nanaezze: A huge part of our political crisis as a nation are things like these. Even some Mahama E-blocks are still not in use today.

#gazanation_1: Because of party shirts they’ll forget abt the market and vote for dem, later they’ll start crying for jobs. Our leaders will never take us seriously.

@3moNeNam: What did he do as Trade minister for 6yrs? Didn’t he see the market?