Brigadier General Opoku assigned by Akufo-Addo to rig 2024 elections, NDC alleges

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the immediate dismissal of Brigadier General Michael Kwadwo Opoku, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces. According to the NDC, Brigadier General Opoku is allegedly the mastermind behind an election-rigging plot orchestrated by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing a news conference, the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, claimed that Brigadier General Opoku, under the instruction of President Akufo-Addo, has crafted a detailed strategy to manipulate both the December 2nd special voting exercise and the December 7th general elections.

“In his current position, Brigadier General Opoku has been mandated by President Akufo-Addo to take charge of a well-crafted scheme designed by the NPP to rig the upcoming elections, particularly in the Ashanti Region. Through ballot stuffing, swapping of ballot boxes, swapping of pink sheets, and other clandestine activities, this plot is set to commence with the special voting exercise scheduled for December 2nd,” he alleged.

Sammy Gyamfi further claimed that the alleged plot is in exchange for the position of Chief of Defence Staff, should the NPP’s presidential candidate win the election. He also asserted that Brigadier General Opoku has relocated his family to the United Kingdom in preparation for the implementation of the plan.

He stated: “The NDC has received reliable intelligence that Brigadier General Opoku is responsible for training NPP thugs at the Asutsuare Military Camp and other locations. These individuals are to be clothed in military apparel and unleashed to perpetrate violence against NDC agents, supporters, and innocent civilians on both December 7th and December 2nd, the special voting day.”

“According to our credible intelligence, Brigadier General Opoku's residence in Kumasi is currently being used as a storage facility for weapons, illegally printed ballot papers, military apparel, and other election materials that the NPP intends to use to execute this sinister and subversive agenda,” Sammy Gyamfi further alleged.

In response to these claims, the NDC has demanded Brigadier General Opoku’s removal, warning that failure to act could have far-reaching consequences on the integrity of the elections. The party also urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to ensure peace during the electoral process.

Sammy Gyamfi emphasised: “Elections are about counting heads, not cutting heads. No one in Ghana should lose their life because of an election. This is about the people’s free will to choose those they deem fit to lead them. Therefore, we are calling on the Inspector General of Police, who is the chairman of the Election Security Task Force, not to allow anyone to undermine his authority. The IGP and the Election Security Task Force must investigate this election-rigging plot and stop Brigadier General Opoku and his thugs from orchestrating another Techiman-style killing.”