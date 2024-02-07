I’ll scrap the betting tax if I win the 2024 elections – Bawumia

He said his administration would immediately cancel the 10% tax placed on betting and gaming earlier this year.

Speaking at the University of Professional Studies in Accra, the Vice President said there would be no taxes on gambling under his administration.

“Taxes on gambling will be scrapped under my administration,” he said.

Relatedly, Dr. Bawumia also attributed the current economic crisis in Ghana to COVID-19 and the Russia and Ukraine war.

Speaking at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) auditorium, the venue for the address on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, as he outlines his vision ahead of the general elections, Bawumia said notwithstanding the difficulties "we inherited, we had to get on with …we have to among other things fix dimsor, National Health Insurance, clear the arrears, make education free and accessible."

"Between 2017 and 2019, all the indicators, economic growth, industry growth, fiscal deficits, and exchange rate were all moving in the right direction.

"In 2020 and 2022 we experienced several challenges triggered by the pandemic which brought the world to a halt," he added.