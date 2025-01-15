TikToker jailed 3 years for impersonation and possession of military uniforms

A 20-year-old washing bay attendant in the Central Region identified as Alex Cobinna, has been sentenced to a 3-year prison term by an Accra High Court for impersonation and unlawful possession of military uniforms and related items.

The court also imposed a fine of GH¢12,000.

The offender, had posted a video on TikTok in 2024 dressed in camouflage trousers and a naval vest, claiming to be a military officer. The video, in which he commented on remarks attributed to President John Dramani Mahama regarding the dismissal of military recruits who entered the service through protocol arrangements, was monitored by the Ghana Navy, prompting his arrest and subsequent prosecution.

Reacting to the sentence in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) reiterated their caution to the public against the unauthorised use of military paraphernalia, emphasising its impact on the institution’s image.

The statement read:

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) hereby cautions the general public to desist from making videos on social media for personal gains aimed at putting the image of the GAF into disrepute. GAF reiterates that persons who are involved in such acts would be tracked down and made to face the full rigours of the law.

It further urged:

The GAF further states that the public should heed the constant education and numerous reminders to desist from making malicious comments on social media.

Legal Provisions on Military Paraphernalia Usage

Section one of the Restriction on use of Military Uniforms and Equipment Act - 1967 (NLCD 177) clearly states that no person shall wear or use military uniforms, equipment, or accoutrements unless they meet one of the following conditions: A member of the Armed Forces of Ghana authorised to wear or use such items.

A member of another recognised Armed Forces with consent from the appropriate authorities.

An ex-serviceman wearing such items on approved ceremonial occasions.

A person explicitly authorised by the National Liberation Council via an executive instrument.