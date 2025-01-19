Tsito SECTECH headmaster, staff interdicted for allegedly diverting food supplies

Headmaster for Tsito Secondary Technical School in the Volta Region, Rev. Joy Kafui Akpebu, has been interdicted by the Ghana Education Service along with two other staff members.

The other persons include the school’s storekeeper, Sylvanus Awunyo and the school’s driver, Kwame Ampeh.

The suspension was imposed on the basis of alleged diversion of over 100 cartons of tinned tomatoes meant for feeding of students in the school.

The incident came to light after Apostle Frank Agogo intercepted the food at Sokode-Gbogame, in the Ho Municipality on Friday, January 17.

This was barely after 24 hours since the government started food distribution to senior high schools to address recent food shortage concerns.

A video shared with Pulse News showed the suspect with hundreds of boxes of canned tomatoes. Apostle Agogo recounted the boxes being offloaded from the Tsito SHS bus into an Opel Astra taxi vehicle with registration number "GR 5051 U."

Acting on suspicion, the apostle reported the situation to the police after intercepting the items and questioning the driver. The driver was arrested and is currently in police custody as investigations on the situation continue.