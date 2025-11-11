United Nigeria Airlines names Aircraft after the Late J.J. Rawlings

United Nigeria Airlines, one of Nigeria’s indigenous carriers, has named its aircraft after Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings to honour his legacy. On Monday, November 10, 2025, the United Nigeria Airlines celebrated a milestone with the inaugural flight of its newly christened "J.J. Rawlings" aircraft from Abuja to Accra.

The flight carried dignitaries, including Ghana’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Baba Jamal; United Nigeria Airlines Chairman and CEO, Chief Professor Obiora Okonkwo; senior Nigerian aviation officials, and other notable guests. Upon arrival at Kotoka International Airport, Fritz Baffour, former Minister and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, representing the Rawlings family, stood alongside Chief Professor Okonkwo to unveil the inscription on the aircraft: “J.J. Rawlings… The legend lives on.”

During a heartfelt inaugural ceremony at Terminal 3, Gate C8, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, commended the airline for its poignant tribute to the late former President “President Rawlings once said he would rather live in the hearts of men than have his name on monuments or streets. Today, that statement has been manifested through the naming of this aircraft,” Mr. Adams said. Because President Rawlings lives in the hearts of men, he has been recognised even beyond his country. When we say the legend lives on, this is a good demonstration of what it means,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also highlighted the late President’s deep passion for aviation, tying it to his transformative rural electrification drive. “When he flew across Ghana at night and saw lights only in Accra and Kumasi, it inspired him to ensure that electricity reached all corners of the country,” he revealed. Fritz Baffour, representing the Rawlings family and former MP for Ablekuma South, expressed profound gratitude to United Nigeria Airlines. “This gesture will stay forever. Ghana and Nigeria share strong bonds, and when we come together, no one can stand us,” he said.

The United Nigeria Airlines Chairman and CEO, Chief Professor Obiora Okonkwo, paid tribute to the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who recently passed away. He offered condolences to the family and led a minute’s silence in her honour. He stated that the decision to name one of the airline’s aircraft after the former Ghanaian leader, who was also trained as a trained Air Force pilot, was made during the discussions to commemorate the fifth anniversary of President Rawlings’ passing. Professor Okonkwo vowed that United Nigeria Airlines would uphold high standards and contribute meaningfully to aviation development in West Africa. He affirmed the company’s commitment to maintaining quality and reliability in its operations while also strengthening the partnership between the two nations.

ADVERTISEMENT