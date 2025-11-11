Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Manhyia Palace reschedules Daddy Lumba's funeral date after family dispute

11 November 2025 at 10:01
Daddy Lumba
Daddy Lumba

The family of the late Ghanaian Highlife icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba, has announced a new date for his final funeral rites.

Initially, the family had scheduled the funeral for 6 December 2025, but the arrangements were thrown into controversy after internal disputes erupted among relatives.

READ MORE: Otumfour finally dissolves Daddy Lumba's füneral committee and permits another autopsy

The disagreement centred on Kofi Owusu, the family head, and Ernestina Fosu, Daddy Lumba’s elder sister. Ernestina accused Kofi Owusu of taking unilateral decisions regarding the burial without consulting her and excluding her from all preparations. She later invoked Otumfuo’s “Ntam Kese”a powerful traditional oath against him, prompting both parties to appear before the Saamanhene of the Asantehene’s Traditional Council.

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-12-21T22:25:48+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to

Ghana's podcasting revolution: From relatable banter to empowering conversations, these creators are redefining storytelling and connecting a nation
Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to
Movies
2024-11-28T14:31:10+00:00

5 Ghanaian comedians who gave us the best memes(VIDEO)

Ghanaian comedians and actors have become global meme icons, blending humour with relatable scenarios to create viral moments that transcend borders. Some Ghanaian have delivered unforgettable memes through their exaggerated expressions, witty remarks, and comedic timing
Manhyia Palace reschedules Daddy Lumba's funeral date after family dispute
ADVERTISEMENT

Ernestina also petitioned the traditional authorities to dissolve the existing funeral committee and to recognise Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, as the only legitimate widow.

READ MORE: Daddy Lumba’s team breaks silence on rumours about his death and hospital care

Following their appearance before the Otumfuo Traditional Council on 10 November 2025, the council ruled that the late musician’s funeral would now take place on 13 December 2025.

According to GhanaWeb, the traditional leaders also ordered the dissolution of the initial funeral committee and instructed Ernestina Fosu to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her brother’s death.

READ MORE: Roman Fada denies being sacked by Daddy Lumba

ADVERTISEMENT
Manhyia Palace reschedules Daddy Lumba's funeral date after family dispute

However, the council clarified that it could not rule on the ongoing dispute between the late musician’s wives over who should perform the widowhood rites. The authorities stated that the matter remains before the courts and urged both sides to “exercise patience and allow due legal processes to take their course.”

READ MORE: Shatta Wale, Moliy, Black Sheriff snubbed in 2025 Grammy nominations as Nigeria dominates

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.