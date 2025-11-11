Manhyia Palace reschedules Daddy Lumba's funeral date after family dispute

The family of the late Ghanaian Highlife icon, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba, has announced a new date for his final funeral rites.

Initially, the family had scheduled the funeral for 6 December 2025, but the arrangements were thrown into controversy after internal disputes erupted among relatives.

The disagreement centred on Kofi Owusu, the family head, and Ernestina Fosu, Daddy Lumba’s elder sister. Ernestina accused Kofi Owusu of taking unilateral decisions regarding the burial without consulting her and excluding her from all preparations. She later invoked Otumfuo’s “Ntam Kese”a powerful traditional oath against him, prompting both parties to appear before the Saamanhene of the Asantehene’s Traditional Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernestina also petitioned the traditional authorities to dissolve the existing funeral committee and to recognise Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, as the only legitimate widow.

Following their appearance before the Otumfuo Traditional Council on 10 November 2025, the council ruled that the late musician’s funeral would now take place on 13 December 2025.

According to GhanaWeb, the traditional leaders also ordered the dissolution of the initial funeral committee and instructed Ernestina Fosu to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her brother’s death.

READ MORE: Roman Fada denies being sacked by Daddy Lumba

ADVERTISEMENT