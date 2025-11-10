Otumfour finally dissolves Daddy Lumba's füneral committee and permits another autopsy

The funeral committee responsible for planning the burial of legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba has been dissolved following a meeting between his feuding family members at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, 10 November 2025.

The decision comes after months of public tension within the late musician’s family since his passing at the age of 60 on Saturday, 26 July 2025. The conflict has primarily involved Ernestina, Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, and Akosua Serwaa, his first wife, who have clashed with the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, and the late singer’s second wife, Odo Broni, over funeral arrangements.

Prior to the Manhyia Palace intervention, Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina had filed an interlocutory injunction to restrain Odo Broni, the family head, and Transitions Funeral Home from proceeding with the planned funeral on 6 December 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first wife alleged that she was deliberately excluded from funeral committee meetings and only discovered the scheduled funeral date “through social media.” Both she and Ernestina further demanded that a fresh autopsy be conducted to ascertain the true cause of the musician’s death before any burial could take place.

READ MORE: Roman Fada denies being sacked by Daddy Lumba

However, on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed the injunction, allowing Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu to continue with the funeral plans. Unhappy with the ruling, Ernestina reportedly invoked Otumfuo’s Great Oath, a rare traditional plea to the Asantehene, in an effort to stop the burial and seek royal arbitration.

Following several hearings at Manhyia, Ernestina and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu appeared before the Palace for the third time on 10 November 2025 for a final decision. The meeting was attended by several sub-chiefs of the Ashanti Kingdom, including Baffour Kantankrakye, the linguist of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and was held behind closed doors.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports from By Grace TV, which covered proceedings at the Palace, the traditional authorities ruled in favour of Ernestina. The Manhyia Palace subsequently ordered the dissolution of the funeral committee and instructed that the planned burial on 6 December be suspended until further notice.

The ruling also granted permission to Ernestina and other family members to commission a second autopsy on the late musician before any new funeral arrangements are made.