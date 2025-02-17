Watch: Nigerian Man warns fellow nationals against moving to Ghana (video)

A Nigerian man living in Ghana has issued a strong warning to his fellow nationals planning to move to the country in search of greener pastures.

According to him, the job market in Ghana is extremely difficult for foreign nationals, particularly Nigerians, as the only available opportunities are menial jobs. He stated that many are deceived by traffickers who promise lucrative employment, only to arrive and face harsh realities.

In a social media message, the man, believed to be in his early thirties, shared his personal experience, cautioning that Nigerians coming to Ghana will either be forced into illegal mining—commonly known as galamsey—or fraudulent activities such as online scams, rather than securing office jobs.

He warned:

Bear in mind that as a man coming to Ghana, you will either become a scammer (‘Yahoo’) or join us in this business—there is no other option. Don’t let anyone pressure you online or entice you with promises of working in gold mining, because it is brutal if you get caught as a foreigner.

While showcasing his own business, he added:

There are no office jobs for foreigners except this. Those who deceive their friends into coming to Ghana will abandon them upon arrival. If you are a foreigner, Ghanaians won’t offer you employment. The only available business is selling mobile phone accessories.