“Wives lost husbands, children lost fathers” – Mensa Otabil says as he prays for families of helicopter crash victims

General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has led a national prayer for comfort and healing following the tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight prominent Ghanaians, including two serving ministers of state.

Speaking on Day Three of the 2025 Greater Works Conference in Accra on Wednesday, 6 August, the founder of ICGC paused the service to intercede for the grieving families and the nation at large.