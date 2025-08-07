“Wives lost husbands, children lost fathers” – Mensa Otabil says as he prays for families of helicopter crash victims

General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has led a national prayer for comfort and healing following the tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight prominent Ghanaians, including two serving ministers of state.
Speaking on Day Three of the 2025 Greater Works Conference in Accra on Wednesday, 6 August, the founder of ICGC paused the service to intercede for the grieving families and the nation at large.
This morning, eight men woke up just to do their duty, Otabil told thousands of worshippers at the ICGC Christ Temple East. “Some were ministers, some were government officials, others were military officers. What should have been a routine assignment has turned into national mourning.
He described the crash as a deep national wound, adding that while the entire country is shaken, the loss is especially painful for the families of the deceased.
It has hit all of us as a nation,” he said, “but for these families, it is personal—because it is their blood that has been lost.
He went on to pray:
Wives have lost their husbands, children their fathers, and siblings their brothers… May the Holy Spirit enter their homes, enter their living rooms, enter their hearts, and breathe life into families that are devastated.
The crash occurred near Adansi-Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region while the officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Co-operative Mining and Skills Development Programme. The helicopter reportedly lost contact with air traffic control shortly after taking off from Accra.
Among the victims were Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, and six others, including Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Dr Samuel Sarpong, Mr Samuel Aboagye, and three Ghana Armed Forces crew members.
Authorities have launched investigations as the nation continues to mourn.