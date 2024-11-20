Brigadier General Opoku assigned by Akufo-Addo to rig 2024 elections, NDC alleges

Elections are about counting heads, not cutting heads. No one in Ghana should lose their life because of an election. This is about the people’s free will to choose those they deem fit to lead them. Therefore, we are calling on the Inspector General of Police, who is the chairman of the Election Security Task Force, not to allow anyone to undermine his authority. The IGP and the Election Security Task Force must investigate this election-rigging plot and stop Brigadier General Opoku and his thugs from orchestrating another Techiman-style killing.