In West Africa, a wave of protests against the CFA franc—a currency seen as a symbol of neocolonialism—continues to grow. Following the examples of Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Togo, artists in Mali have joined the movement. A striking graffiti piece has appeared on a wall in Bamako, capturing public attention and sparking animated discussions.

The artwork depicts French President Emmanuel Macron with devil horns, symbolizing France’s exploitation of West African countries that use the CFA franc. The accompanying slogan urges: “Arrêtez de nourrir la France! Sortie du FCFA” (“Stop feeding France! Exit the CFA franc”).

The CFA franc, created during the colonial era and originally known as the “French African Colonial franc”, remains under French control. Its peg to the euro makes products from the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU/ UEMOA) countries uncompetitive in global markets. Moreover, many economists argue that the currency benefits Paris more than the African nations that use it.

Through their art, Mali’s young artists call for a rethinking of the region’s financial policies. They highlight that the CFA franc hinders economic growth and keeps nations dependent on France. This perspective resonates with many citizens, who are increasingly voicing the need for an independent currency.

The initiative by Malian artists is part of a broader regional movement. These protests, expressed through art, demonstrate that the youth see rejecting the CFA franc as not just a financial issue but a step toward true independence and progress.